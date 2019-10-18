Photoshop Coming Soon to Your iPad But With Limited Features
Key Photoshop features like filters, custom paintbrush libraries, pen tool, vector drawing, or RAW editing, will be unavailable on the beta version for iPad.
Adobe Photoshop Logo (Source: Wikipedia)
A year since it was first announced by Adobe in October 2018, there has been little information about the Photoshop CC for iPad. However, a Bloomberg report now says that the photo editor will be available for iPadOS very soon. The report, however, adds that several key features will be missing when it is released. It is expected that when Adobe hosts its annual creative software conference, Max, in early November in Los Angeles, it will provide an update on Photoshop for iPad.
Apparently some people who were invited to try out the beta version of Photoshop iPad said that the application is incomplete. According to them, key features like filters, custom paintbrush libraries, pen tool, vector drawing, RAW editing, layer styles, mask creation and smart objects will be unavailable for now.
Beta testers and professional users seem to mostly be disappointed with the app and feel it is not the 'real Photoshop' as the company had advised. Other testers, who compared it to other existing apps said it was "rudimentary" in its "current state" and inferior to apps like Procreate and Affinity on the iPad. Adobe has confirmed that the app will be released sans some features, which they say, will be added later. In fact, the chief product officer of Adobe's Creative Cloud division, Scott Belsky said they are working hard to deliver a powerful app, but it will take longer. Adobe engineers have prioritised the Photoshop functions they think will be most useful for customers with the first release, reported Bloomberg.
