Pikachu, Charizard or Mewtwo? You Can Now Vote for Your Favourite Pokemon on Google

Are you a Pokemon fan? If you are, this one is something that you should not miss. To celebrate Pokemon Day on February 27, The Pokemon Company in partnership with Google has introduced a public voting segment for your most favourite Pokemon of the year, across all the regions and generations of Pokemon. To vote, all you need to do is search for 'Pokemon vote' on Google. This will open up a voting page that lets you pick each of the eight generations of Pokemon, and vote for your favourite Pokemon among them. Each user can vote for one Pokemon in each region, meaning that they can submit a total of eight votes each day. Interestingly, the voting process allows fans to vote once each day.

Public voting for the world's most popular Pokemon began on Google at 7:30PM IST yesterday, February 5, and will continue till 7:30PM IST on February 14. This essentially gives you 10 days to vote for your favourite Pokemon on the poll, and strengthen their chance to win the coveted Pokemon popularity pageant for 2020. While the likes of Pikachu, Charizard and Togepi would be the obvious contenders to lead the contest, it will be quite interesting to see if any of the lesser known Pokemon pull off an upset in this one. While the date for declaring the results has not been revealed, it is likely that The Pokemon Company will publish the results on Thursday, February 27 — three weeks from today.

To vote for the contest, the only requirement is to be signed in with your Google account. This is to ensure that you vote within the specified number of times, and Eevee's cuteness does not make you unfairly give her a thousand votes. The Pokemon Day is celebrated by fans, developers and publishers to commemorate the day the first of the Pokemon video games, Pokemon Green and Pokemon Red, were launched in 1996 — 24 years ago.

Other platforms are also making launches and premieres to mark the day for the rather popular community. Netflix is premiering the movie Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution on February 27, while Pokemon Go is bringing cloned Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise to raids, and spreading the wild with celebratory Pikachu and Eevee, among other special edition treats. If you are a hardcore fan of the Pokemon world, and wish the best for your old buddy Jigglypuff, go ahead and get voting, right away.

