Pixel 4 Features Including Astrophotography Mode, Live Captions Are Coming to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a

The enhanced Night Sight and Live Captions will be coming to the older Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a.

Updated:October 16, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
Pixel 4 Features Including Astrophotography Mode, Live Captions Are Coming to Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Google launched the all-new Pixel 4 series yesterday loaded with some new advanced features. While most of the hardware and design features had already leaked before the launch, Google gave a brief presentation on the capabilities of the new smartphones. Now in a surprise move, Google did say that the Pixel 4 will not be coming to India, however there is some good news. According to a report, some of the new software features are expected to make it older Pixel devices.

One of the biggest highlight of the Pixel series has been the camera, and this year Google announced a new super advanced night-mode. The camera on the Pixel 4 is capable of capturing the night sky by taking a long exposure combined with HDR and smart layer of pictures. So much so that you can actually capture the stars from your smartphone camera. Then there is Live Caption, which can automatically transcribe speech in videos.

The improved Night Sight feature is expected to arrive on older Pixel devices. Google's support page for the new Night Sight feature includes the Pixel 4, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a. Of course, there will be a difference in terms of picture quality when comparing the Night Sight feature on the Pixel 4 with the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3a. Also, if you own the Pixel 2 or the original Pixel, the feature will not be supported.

The Live Captions feature is also coming to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a in December. The feature was first announced during Google I/O earlier this year. A great accessibility tool for those with hearing disabilities, it can automatically transcribe and display captions by listening to the audio coming from a video, a podcast or just a simple audio file on the phone.

