1-min read

Pixel 4 Running Latest Android R Developer Preview Spotted

Android R, supposedly the next version of Android, was spotted running on a Google Pixel 4 smartphone and could be released in as little as eight weeks time.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
Pixel 4 Running Latest Android R Developer Preview Spotted
Image for Representation

The next version of Android, which might be codenamed Android R, has been spotted on GeekBench. The supposed Android R update was seen running on a Pixel 4 smartphone. Google had officially unveiled Android 10 (Android Q) back in September 2019. Since Google had announced the Android Q developer preview in March, eventually releasing the final build of Android 10 OS in September, this time it might be approximately eight weeks away from releasing Android R.

Users might want to steer clear of the first few releases though as they could be unstable builds. There have been reports that the Android R could bring a welcome change to the Airplane mode as it would no longer automatically switch off Bluetooth like it currently does. It is also being said that it is a possibility that Android 11 or Android R, could also increase the file size limit for video recordings from the current 4GB. As for the GeekBench benchmark of the Google Pixel 4 running the so-called Android R developer preview, it scored 712 on the single-core performance test and 2181 on the multi-core performance test.

We can expect the first developer preview of the Android R update somewhere around the end of February or March. It will be interesting to see if Google will release it for devices other than the Pixel range.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
