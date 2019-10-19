Pixel 4 Will Not Support Daydream View as Google Shuts Virtual Reality Project

Ever wondered how amazing would the new 90Hz screen of the Google Pixel 4 would have been with the Daydream VR headset? Alas, Google has confirmed that it has shuttered its Daydream project. The tech giant said that the new Pixel 4 devices will not come with Daydream support. Furthermore, the Daydream View VR headset production has also been ceased. Meanwhile, the app, as well as store, will continue to remain functional for all prevailing customers. Notably, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL launched earlier this year also do not support Daydream VR (Virtual Reality) headset. There has not been any updated version of the headset in the last couple of years either.

Launched in 2016, Daydream VR ecosystem aimed to compete with Facebook-owned Oculus. Responding to questions by VentureBeat, a Google spokesperson said that the tech giant will now invest heavily in AR (Augmented Reality). These include Google Lens, AR walking navigation in Maps and AR in Search that use the smartphone camera to bridge the digital and physical worlds. Google further confirmed that the Daydream VR project has been shelved as the ecosystem has not been able to gather the broad consumer or developer adoption it hoped. It also said that over time, the expected consumer or developer adoption started to decrease.

In an official statement, Google spokesperson told Venturebeat, “So while we are no longer selling Daydream View or supporting Daydream on Pixel 4, the Daydream app and store will remain available for existing users.” The spokesperson further said, “Over time we noticed some clear limitations constraining smartphone VR from being a viable long-term solution. Most notably, asking people to put their phone in a headset and lose access to the apps they use throughout the day causes immense friction.” Notably, Samsung's most recent ventures, including the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ also do not support VR (the Gear VR headset in this case).

