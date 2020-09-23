Pixel 5 Specifications Tipped Yet Again Revealing a Premium Mid-Range Smartphone

With just a week left before Google officially announces a new Pixel flagship smartphone for 2020, we pretty much know how this phone is going to shape up. The latest leaked information suggests that the Pixel 5 will indeed be a premium mid-range smartphone instead of rocking a top of the line hardware.

According to German website WinFuture, the Pixel 5 is going to arrive with what seems to be a 6-inch display with a 1080p OLED panel and 90Hz refresh rate. The processor will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G, making it the first flagship Pixel smartphone to not carry an 800-series chip. However thanks to the 765G it will offer 5G connectivity. Notably, the Pixel 5 will also be the first phone from Google to (finally) get 8GB of RAM. Expect 128GB of storage, although we are not sure if there will be other storage variants. The smartphone is also expected to come with a familiar camera setup featuring a 12.2-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel wide-angle rear sensor. At the front, there will be an 8-megapixel camera to take selfies.

Expect some improvements in the battery department as well as the Pixel 5 is going to feature a 4,080mAh battery, which doesn’t sound that impressive but it should be good enough to last all day. It is also expected to feature 18W fast charging along with the possibility of having wireless charging.

As for the price, the Pixel 5 is expected to launch at €629 (~Rs 54,000) and possibly a lower price tag in the US, possibly around $699 (~Rs 51,500). For comparison, the Pixel 4a costs $499 (~Rs 37,500) in the US while the Pixel 4 from last year costs $799 (~Rs 58,800) for the 64GB base model.

Google will be unveiling the Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G on September 30. Neither of these phones are going to launch in India, which is disappointing yet again as last year Google did not launch the Pixel 4 in the country due to its Soli radar. The Pixel 4a however is expected to arrive in India in the month of October.