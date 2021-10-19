Pixel 6 Launch Live Updates: Pixel 6, 6 Pro Unveiled, Price Starts at Approx Rs 44,900

Live now
The Google Pixel 6 series that includes Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones have been launched. The two phones feature Google’s in-house silicon chip dubbed Google Tensor. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also come with a new and unique design that includes a camera strip running through the width of the smartphone. The new phones are available to pre-order starting today, but India-specific details remain unclear.Read More
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get calling features like Wait Times, Direct My Call and Hold for Me* to make phone calls a little more helpful.
We’ve made the phone part of a smartphone smarter.#Pixel6 has helpful calling features like Wait Times, Direct My Call and Hold for Me* to make phone calls a little more helpful. #Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/SXvgnTzMQ0
— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021
Google is collaborating with Snapchat to bring Snap Filters to Google Pixel 6 series. There’s a Quick Tap to Snap camera feature to allow Snapchat users to send Snaps quickly with Pixel 6 phones.
Finally, we have the camera specifications for both Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both phones have a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, the Pixel 6 Pro carries a Telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. This is the first Pixel smartphone to come with three cameras. Camera features include Magic Eraser that will remove unwanted materials in the background.
Google says companies and chip makers have not been able to keep up with Google services. Google Tensor will aim to optimise in-house apps. It has octa-core CPUs and a 20-core GPU. The Tensor chip will increase CPU performance by 80X, the company says.
Google unveils Titan M2 to increase security on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. All Pixel 6 phones will get five years of security updates.
Google Pixel 6 series will also get new covers made by Google. These accessories will be made using recyclable materials. Google Pixel will come with a Material You feature that will adopt the interface based on the colour of the wallpaper. It means the clock and icons will have the same colour as the background.
The Pixel 6 Pro will come in three colours – White, Black, and Light Gold. Pixel 6 has Black, Red, and Blue options. The Pixel 6 will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will come with a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.
Google Pixel Pro will cost $899 (approx Rs 67,500). It’s available to pre-orders today. However, its India availability details remain unclear.
As we have seen through official photos, the Google Pixel 6 will come with distinct camera bar. It will feature AOD display and run on Android 12. It is designed to ensure safety and security. Other notable features include 5G, fast charging.
Its price is set at $599 (approx. Rs 44,900).
Google Pixel 6 series’ Tensor chipset will improve AI functionalities, Google says. Google Tensor will enable better speech recognition features. It will also aim to improve security.
The Google Pixel 6 series launch event finally begins, and we’ll see new Pixel phones shortly. Google is now stressing its latest AI developments and “smartphones have a huge roll to play.”
Google Pixel 6 series launch event will begin in less than 30 minutes. Fans can catch all the live updates here. To watch the live event, you can head to Made by Google’s official YouTube channel.
You've waited long enough.
Pre-order opens at 10AM PT: https://t.co/Hrt5rlGUYP
— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021
The last Pixel smartphone to come to India was the Google Pixel 4a last year. Before that, Google skipped the Google Pixel 4 launch due to the presence of the Soli chip. With the Soli chip gone, and Google looking ambitious with the upcoming Tensor-powered Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it could just be that the Pixel 6 series arrives to our shores. Stay tuned to find out more.
Soon after Google announced tonight’s event earlier this month, a leaker hinted that the company may take the fight to Samsung with a new Pixel Fold during the October 19 event. While the rumour naturally got people excited, there hasn’t been any information since and it is unlikely that we will see a Pixel Fold tonight. Pixel Fold was earlier rumoured to be unveiled by the end of this year and is said to be in development with a codename “Passport.”
Ahead of the Pixel 6 series launch, Google is reported to be working on a Google PixelBook laptop. A Nikkei Asia report has said that the company is working on developing a new generation of the PixelBook laptop that will run on ChromeOS. Google is already reportedly working on creating its in-house chips for Chromebook laptops.
A report today said that Google has ordered more than 7 million units of the Pixel 6 series. This twice the number of company’s entire shipments last year from its suppliers. The report in Nikkei Asia said cited people familiar with the matter. The report also claims that Google has ordered more than 5 million units of Pixel 5a 5G as well.
According to a recent report, the Pixel 6 Pro‘s triple rear camera will come with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 4X zoom telephoto shooter. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, will come with the same primary and ultra-wide shooter, but without the 4X zoom telephoto shooter. Up front, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 shooter, and the Pixel 6 will have an 8-megapixel shooter.
The report cites a line in the code of the Google Camera app to hint that the Pixel 6 Pro’s front camera may have an ultra wide-angle lens. A source was quoted as saying that the selfie camera on the Pixel 6 Pro offers two predefined zoom levels – 0.7x and 1.0x.
In terms of video, the report says that the Pixel 6 Pro will support 4K video recording in 60FPS from the main camera. However, it is limited to 4K recording at 30FPS through the ultra-wide, telephoto, and front cameras. The maximum zoom level at 4K recording with 60FPS frame rate is set at 7x, according to the report. It also says that this there is up to 20x zoom when recording 4K in 30FPS or 1080p 30FPS. 20X zoom, the report says, is also the maximum zoom for photos on Pixel 6 devices. Further, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will support audio zoom.
The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with the most radical changes we have ever seen on Google’s flagship smartphone series. The Pixel 6 series will inroduce us to a whole new design language from the Mountain View, California-based giant, and will start the era of Google using its in-house Tensor chips on Pixel smartphones.
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also said to come with significant camera improvements. The cameras on the upcoming Google Pixel devices are said to be the most advanced Pixel cameras ever. According to an earlier report, the Pixel 6 Pro‘s triple rear camera will come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel 4X zoom telephoto shooter. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, will come with the same primary and ultra-wide shooter, but without the 4X zoom telephoto shooter. Up front, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12-megapixel shooter, and the Pixel 6 will have an 8-megapixel shooter.
