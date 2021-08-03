Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Confirmed To Come With New Design, Google's In-House Tensor SoC: All You Need To Know

Google will this year launch its Pixel 6 series of smartphones. The company last night confirmed many long-standing rumours about the Pixel 6 series, that include the new design, Google’s in-house chipset, and more. We have seen renders of the Pixel 6 series previously, with a black camera bar running through the width of the smartphone. Turns out, the renders guessed the design quite accurately. Google also put an end to the confusion and said that it is ending the “XL" moniker and is calling the bigger smartphone, the Pixel 6 Pro and not the Pixel 6 XL. Google said that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come in three colour options each. Both the smartphones look very similar from the back, and Google has said that the way to differentiate the Pixel 6 vanilla from Pro version is that the Pro has more space above the camera bar.

Google confirmed probably the biggest change on Pixel 6 series that has been rumour since quite a while - the Pixel 6 will, in fact, come with Google’s in-house Silicon chipset, which Google has named Tensor. The Google Tensor chipset can process Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on the Pixel 6 smartphones, Google said. Google said that the Tensor chip will help improve the smartphone’s camera capabilities, speech recognition, and many other features. The smartphones have a camera bar that runs through the width of the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera, while the Pixel 6 vanilla will come with a dual rear camera setup (without the telephoto lens). Google did not show samples of the Pixel 6 camera.

Here's a sneak peek at the newest Google Phones powered by Google Tensor - the brand new chip designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel. Meet: #Pixel6 #Pixel6 Pro Both are coming later this year. We’ll tell you a little about them in this (1/13) pic.twitter.com/SRhzvRA7WC — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

Google also talked about the improved UI experience that will be enabled with the help of the company’s in-house Tensor chipset. Google said that its Material You UI will work best on the Pixel 6. “The colors, the camera, the form, and what’s on the screen all work together in a single, fluid experience," Google said.

The company also detailed the speech recognition improvement. It said that with the help of the Google Tensor chipset, Google has taken “big leaps" in voice comand, translation, captioning, and dictation.

So this was it, this is everything Google announced last night about its Pixel 6 series, which looks to be the most significant change that Google’s Pixel series has ever witnessed. Google said that it will bring the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in fall this year. However, there is a big question mark on the smartphones’ availability in India as Google has not brought its last two years’ Google Pixel smartphones - Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 in India. The company has, however, been bringing the toned down versions of the smartphone like the Pixel 4a.

