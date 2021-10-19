Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch Today: How To Watch Live, What To Expect At Google Event

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will be launched tonight at 10:30PM IST. During tonight’s event, Google will also unvieil the Google Tensor silicon chip that will power the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The Google Tensor chip is the company’s in-house chipset that will power Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have already been announced by Google and they will come with a completely new design that has a unique camera strip running through the width of the smartphone.

The Pixel 6 Series event will begin at 10:30PM IST tonight. The event will be streamed live on a dedicated page created by Google, on the “Made By Google" YouTube channel, and alternatively, you can watch the livestream below this paragraph. Prices of the Google Pixel 6 series were leaked recently, that hinted at the smartphone launching at a resonable EUR 649 onwards (roughly Rs 56,200) for the Pixel 6, while the Pixel 6 Pro may be launched at EUR 899 (roughly Rs 77,900).

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be launched with Google’s in-house Tensor chip that will be optimised for efficiency. The Pixel’s Tensor chip is said to make the Pixel 6 80 percent faster than the Pixel 5 running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with Google’s Titan M2 security chip.

The Pixel 6 will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will come with a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. Both smartphones are tipped to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and have IP68 rating for water and dust protection. Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with Android 12 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Pixel 6 series will come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Pixel 6 Pro will have an additional Telephoto lens as well, making it the first Pixel smartphone to come with three cameras.

Apart from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, there are reports of Google launching a Pixel Fold - a foldable Pixel smartphone, a Pixel Watch - Google’s first in-house smartwatch, and other things like a new Nest smart speaker.

