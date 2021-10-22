Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro May Never Come To India: Google Says India Launch Not In Plans

Google earlier this week launched its Pixel 6 series smartphones - the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With the launch, Pixel fans in India were excited if the smartphone will make it to India. While Google had earlier this year said that the Pixel 6 will only come to eight regions initially, there was still hope that India may be included on some later list. Now, Google has said that an India launch for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is not in its plans currently. In a statement, Google has said that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were not coming to India because of many factors.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched on October 19 with Google’s new in-house Tensor chip. The smartphones come with Android 12 out of the box. “Due to a variety of factors including global demand supply issues, we are not able to make our products available in all markets. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to more countries in the future," a Google spokesperson told NDTV Gadgets 360 in an emailed statement.

This is not the first time Google has not decided to launch a Pixel smartphone in India. In fact, the company has not launched any Pixel except the Pixel 4a in India since the Pixel 4 series. The Pixel 4, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a did not come to India, and now, it seems that the Pixel 6 series may not see an Indian launch.

Experts are said to think that Google does not consider India as a priority market when it comes to Pixel due to various reasons. An analyst from IDC was quoted in the NDTV report as saying that most Indians prefer specifications while buying phones, and the Pixel lineup has been under-specced till the Pixel 6 series. Further, 90 percent of the market in India is below Rs 20,000.

The eight regions where the Pixel 6 series will be initially launched are US, Canada, UK, Japan, Germany, Australia, France, and Taiwan.

