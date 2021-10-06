Pixel 6 Series Launch Official: Google Confirms Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Event On October 19

Google Pixel 6 series finally has an official launch date. Google last night announced that it will host a virtual event for October 19 at 1PM ET (10:30PM IST). The company didn’t leave anything for guessing, as it said that the company will unveil the Pixel 6 series during the October 19 event. “On October 19, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch," the company said in its announcement.

The Google Pixel 6 series, like every year’s Pixel is a highly anticipated product. However, this year, the hype is bigger around Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as they will be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipsets. Now, while we know quite a bit about the Pixel 6 series with Google’s earlier announcement of the smartphone’s Tensor chip, but there is still quite a bit that we don’t know about the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro yet.

Google first officially announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro back in August, where the company confirmed that the Pixel 6 smartphones will come with the company’s in-house Tensor chipset which will help company further optimise the Pixel’s camera and AI capabilities. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple rear camera, while the Pixel 6 vanilla will come with a dual rear camera setup.

Google said that its Material You UI will work best on the Pixel 6. According to a recent report, the Pixel 6 Pro‘s triple rear camera will come with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 4X zoom telephoto shooter. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, will come with the same primary and ultra-wide shooter, but without the 4X zoom telephoto shooter. Up front, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 shooter, and the Pixel 6 will have an 8-megapixel shooter.

