Pixel 7 Users Report Degraded Image Quality During Video Calls: All Details

Google’s latest generation of Pixel phones—the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, were released in October 2022. While the phones have had a stellar response, a new bug has emerged, causing many users to complain about degraded image quality during video calls on various apps, including Google Meet.

Pixel 7 users have taken to platforms like Reddit—explaining the alleged issue, which reportedly affects video calling apps—including Google’s own Meet, WhatsApp and other apps—shows a blurry video feed while users use the phone’s cameras during video calls. Multiple users have highlighted similar problems, from as long as three months ago—the launch windows of the Pixel 7 smartphones. Luckily, the issue is not widespread, and seems to be only affecting a small percentage of users, and notably, older Pixel models are not affected by this potential ‘software bug.’

As per a user on Reddit, the camera shows blurry output and “when it’s low light ( I don’t mean dark fully) the camera is really bad.” Another user reported that it seems like “I’m wearing a ton of makeup to smooth my skin. Is there any way to turn this off?”

One user said, “I understand your feelings here. My experience has been very similar switching from the 3XL to the 6 Pro. The back cameras are great and definitely an upgrade but the front-facing is not so much.” However, he shared a tip which can solve this alleged issue. “ The best way to get a sharp photo with the 6/7 selfie camera is to a) hold it from arm’s length away from you b) have good external light sources near your subjects and c) use night sight at all times when in lower lighting situations.”

Google is yet to acknowledge the aforementioned problem highlighted by several Pixel 7 users on Reddit and other platforms.

