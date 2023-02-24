Pixel-Exclusive Magic Eraser Tool Now Available For All Google One Subscribers, Including iOS Users

Google’s Magic Eraser tool, which was previously limited to Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices, is now accessible to more people. The tool, which lets users remove unwanted distractions from their photos, is now available on both iOS and Android through Google One.

Additionally, Google is offering a new HDR video effect and unique collage styles exclusively for Google One members. The rollout has already started and will be accessible to all Google One subscribers who use the Google Photos app on Android or iOS, while it will be free for Pixel users.

According to Google’s blog post, users who own Pixel devices can also access the feature in Google Photos without any subscription charges—making this a great perk to have to have for Pixel users.

Google unveiled the Magic Eraser feature initially for the Pixel 6 lineup, which allows users to remove unwanted objects or distractions from their photos easily. The feature can detect photobombers or power lines and erase them with just a few taps. Additionally, users can circle or brush any other objects they want to eliminate, and Magic Eraser will remove them too.

Further, editing features like HDR effect for videos and exclusive collage editor styles—including limited-time styles from artists Yao Cheng Design and DABSMYLA. will also be available for Google One subscribers. “A range of new Styles are coming to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users, so you have more designs to choose from when making your collages,” Google said.

For users in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom, Google One members get free shipping on orders from the print store.

