Pixel Fold In The Works? Report Hints Google May Launch Foldable Phone This Year

Google’s Pixel 6 smartphone for this year is a much anticipated device. The Pixel 6 series is said to include two smartphones - the vanilla Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 XL. The new Pixel smartphones are rumoured to be launched around October this year, and few specifications, along with renders of the smartphone have already been leaked on multiple occasions. Now, however, it is being reported that Google may do something completely unexpected this year. According to reports, the Mountain View, California-based giant is working on a foldable smartphone which could be launched as early as later this year. According to display analyst Ross Young, the first Google folding smartphone may launch in 2021. He, however, did not mention any details about the possible date or month when we can expect to see a foldable smartphone from Google.

Apart from Young’s prediction, a recent report in The Elec also mentioned a Google foldable smartphone while talking about UTG panels on this year’s foldable devices. The report said that Google is preparing a 7.6-inch in-folding foldable smartphone. Earlier, it was reported that a Google Pixel foldable device is likely to use Samsung’s UTG panel. Further, it was reported back in May that there are references to a Google Pixel foldable in the Android 12 beta code. The smartphone is codenamed “Passport" in the Android 12 code.

Pixel Fold will come first at end of 2021…— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 7, 2021

Earlier, in 2019, Google had said that it is working on a technology that could be used in foldable devices. Back then, the company had said that it is in “no rush" to make foldable smartphones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here