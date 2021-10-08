Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch Along With New Nest Speaker Coming With Pixel 6 On Oct 19?

Google has recently announced the Pixel 6 event, where the Mountain View, California-based giant will unveil the Pixel 6 series including the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro on October 19. The Pixel 6 series will be the first smartphones that will be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset. The smartphones will also come with a major design overhaul with a strip-like camera module and a hole-punch front panel. Just ahead of the Pixel 6 launch event, rumours have surfaced about a Pixel Watch, a Pixel Fold smartphones, and a new Nest speaker that may be launched alongside Pixel 6 smartphones on October 19.

According to a recent leak from a tipster who goes by the name @AppleLe257, Google may launch a Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch, and a new Nest speaker during the Pixel 6 event on October 19. The Pixel Fold, in this hint has naturally caught the most attention, since this has been something that has been rumoured quite a bit on since the past few months. The Pixel Fold was earlier rumoured to be unveiled by the end of this year and is said to be in development with a codename “Passport."

Made By Google 2021 has been announced for October 19th. Pixel 6Pixel WatchPixel FoldNest SpeakersPossible Pixel Tablet? pic.twitter.com/C9j3BzMuhJ — Angel Alexiander (@AppleLe257) October 5, 2021

Google in 2019 said that it is working on developing foldable smartphone concepts. The company also brought native support for foldable displays in Android 10. Google has, however, not said that it plans on bringing a commercial foldable smartphone.

Just like the Pixel Fold, the Google smartwatch has also been of interest since quite some time. The Pixel Watch has earlier been rumoured to come with a circular display. The smartwatch was earlier rumoured to be launched in October this year, which is in-line with Google’s October 19 event for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch.

As for the new Nest speaker, there are no solid reports on the smart speaker. While nothing is expected in this space, Google may expand its existing portfolio by introducing new smart speakers at the event to compete with Amazon’s Echo family.

In his tweet, the tipster also says that a Pixel tablet may be possible during the October 19 event, but that is highly unlikely as back in 2019, Google’s senior VP for Devices and Services had said that the company will no longer build in-house tablets.

