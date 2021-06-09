Pixel Phones Getting June 2021 Update That Brings New Features And Fixes to Google Smartphones

Google Pixel smartphones are getting a June 2021 update that brings a slew of new features and changes to the Google smartphone. The June update brings new features like astrophotography in Google Camera, new locked folder in Google Photos, the ability to answer or reject calls using Assistant, and an intuitive copy and paste in Gboard, Google said in a blog post. With the June 2021 update, Google Pixel’s car crash detection in Personal Safety app is being made available in more countries, along with Call Screen and Recorder features. Google has also brought new Pride-themed wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds to celebrate the June pride month.

In the June 2021 update, the most notable change is the presence of astrophotography in Night Sight to help take better photos of the night sky. This feature is available on the Pixel 4 and later smartphones only. Pixel users also get three pride-themed wallpapers created by London-based artist Ashton Attzs and new pride-themed ringtones and notifications created by LGBTQ+ artists and YouTube creators to celebrate the Pride month.

Google is also rolling out the locked folder in Google Photos - a feature the company had previewed at the Google I/O 2021. The new Locked Folder enables users to save specific photos in this folder for more privacy. Further, car crash detection feature in the Personal Safery app is also being rolled out to users in Ireland, Singapore, and Spain. Earlier, it was available in Australia, UK, and the US. The update also brings a new Heads Up feature inside Digital Wellbeing settings, enabling the Pixel phone to detect when users are walking and will periodically remind users to look up from their screen.

Google Assistant can now receive or reject calls for users. Users need to say, “Hey Google, answer call" or “Hey Google, reject call," in order to let Google Assistant answer or reject calls on their behalf.

Google also says that the Call Screen feature that helps users avoid spam calls by answering unknown numbers to find out who is calling is now available in Japan. Recorder, the app that transcribes audio into text will be available in more English dialects including Australian, Irish, Singaporean, and British English.

Apart from the new features, the June 2021 update also includes fixes in many areas including performance, battery, and more. Pixel 3 series, Pixel 4 series, and Pixel 5 users are getting a fix to an issue with some wireless chargers. An issue where motion photos could not be edited has also been fixed and Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 users are getting a fix for video playback issue in a few third-party apps and an issue that caused notification sound fluctuation.

The update is rolling out over the air and in phases depending on the user’s carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once their update is available. Alternatively, it can be sideloaded from Google’s developer page as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here