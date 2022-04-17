Pixel Watch Launch With Wear OS 3.0 Is Closer Than Ever: New Details Emerge

Google is hosting its next developer conference in May, which is less than a month away. And new report hints that Google could showcase the first-ever Pixel Watch smartwatch in front of the world.

The details of the device codenamed Pixel Rohan have emerged, which is running on the Wear OS platform, exclusive to the wearables from Google. Renowned tipster Evan Blass shared a teaser of the device, running on the Wear OS 3.1 version, one of the latest from Google for smartwatches.

We already know that Pixel Rohan is the codename for the supposed Pixel Watch, and its association with the Wear OS platform more or less confirms those speculations.

Google I/O 2022 starts from May 11, and the keynote could be our first platform to see or hear about the Google Pixel Watch officially from the company.

The details shared by the tipster are rather intriguing, especially since it says the Pixel Watch is running on the Wear OS 3.1 version, which isn’t the latest version for the platform. So, it is possible is running tests with the already available platform, and talk more about the newer Wear OS version at the keynote next month. The launch could be slotted for later this year, when the Pixel 7 smartphones are announced.

Either way, Pixel Watch has been long speculated, and multiple leaks have also come out showing us the design of the wearable.

Google is expected to be working with Samsung for the Wear OS platform from here on, and Pixel Watch could definitely use its boost to possibly become a viable alternative to a host of Android smartwatches in the market, and not to forget, the Apple Watch Series.

Pricing the Pixel Watch smartly also will be crucial, because it might not have the means to compete with Apple in the premium segment from day one.

Google will be hoping all its tests deliver the desired results, and finally give us a Pixel smartwatch that is worthy of its place in the market.

