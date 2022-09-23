Pixel Watch Revealed: Google Gives First Detailed Look At Upcoming Pixel Watch Ahead Of Launch

Google has given us the first official look at the upcoming Pixel Watch, which will be the first smartwatch from Google. The Mountain View, California-based giant has posted a video teaser on the official ‘Made by Google’ YouTube page, which details some of the design elements of the upcoming smartwatch.

In the teaser video, we can see the circular dial on the Pixel Watch, something that almost all renders and leaks have hinted at previously. The circular dial comes with a display that curves around the edges. There is also what seems to be a digital crown on the right side of the Pixel Watch dial. Further, the video also what the standard silicone straps from Google will look like.

The teaser from Google also shows a different kind of strap attachment, which could be a proprietary clip system from the brand. The video from Google does not show the back panel, so we can’t say anything about the kind of sensors you can expect on the Pixel Watch.

Google will launch the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during its ‘Made by Google’ event on October 6. The company recently announced that it will bring the Pixel 7 series to India for the first time after the Pixel 3 series, which was launched back in 2018.

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will go on pre-oders on October 6 itself, at least in the US. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will come with the second-gen Tensor chip, called the Google Tensor G2. Recently, a Geekbench listing hinted that the Pixel 7 Pro may come with 12GB of RAM and a Mali-G710 GPU, alongside the new Google Tensor G2 chipset.

