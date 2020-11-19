Pixelmator Pro 2.0, Optimised for Apple M1-Powered Mac Computers is Now Available

Soon after Apple introduced its new M1-powered Mac computers with the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the Mac Mini, developers are rushing to create M1-compatible versions of their apps that leverage the new Apple Silicon chip. The latest in to do so is famous editing app Pixelmator. The company has launched Pixelmator Pro 2.0, the latest update to the Pixelmator Pro app, which will be available starting today. The new Pixelmator Pro 2.0 app will run natively on Apple's M1-powered Mac computers. The current versions of the Pixelmator app are developed for Intel-powered computers and can only run on the new M1-powered Mac computers via an emulator called Rosetta 2.

The new Pixelmator Pro 2.0 app also includes new machine learning features that take advantage of the M1 chip's 16-core Neural Engine. Pixelmator claims that functions like ML Super Resolution, which makes a low-resolution image large while preserving details and textures will be up to 15 times faster. Further, the app has a new icon that are more in line with macOS Big Sur, which brings updated dock icons which are more similar to iOS and iPadOS icons. The new icon adopts the same curvy square shape, in line with Apple's new icons. Apart from these changes, the Pixelmator 2.0 app comes with a new design as well, again keeping with the Big Sur aesthetics.

The company has described the new app as an all new, more refined, and more modern version of Pixelmator Pro. Pixelmator Pro users can upgrade to Pixelmator Pro 2.0 for free and new users can buy the app from Apple's App Store for $39.99 (roughly Rs 2,900).