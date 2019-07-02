Planning to Buy a New Phone? Here Are 5 Things to Consider

Smartphones have become a significant part of our lives. We use them from browsing the internet to taking pictures, communication, saving documents on the cloud and more. Today, there is a wide variety of smartphones available to choose from, one better than the other and that can leave you quite confused.

To help you make that decision, here are 5 things you can factor into account before buying a smartphone.

1. Processor

The processing power of a smartphone can vary from one device to the other based on factors such as OS version, bloatware, UI and more. While choosing your next phone, look at the processing speed expressed in terms of GigaHertz (GHz). The higher the speed, the faster is the phone. Heavy users can opt for smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 or Snapdragon 820/821 for fluid multitasking.

2. Battery

Are you a heavy consumer of video streaming apps or playing games? If yes, then you need a phone with a long-lasting battery as longer usage tends to drain batteries faster. If you keep multiple apps open simultaneously, then go for a smartphone with at least 3500mAH battery or above.

3. Memory

The higher the RAM, the better the speed of your phone and the higher the ROM the more storage you get. If you are an average user, 16 GB ROM and 2 GB RAM should be sufficient for you. But, if you are a heavy user, look for a phone with at least 64 GB ROM and 3 to 4 GB RAM.

4. Camera

If you are someone who likes to click a lot of pictures, understandably, the camera is a feature that must mean a lot to you. Remember, just having a high number of megapixels is not enough for a camera to be considered good. Several other specifications such as ISO levels, autofocus, and aperture are essential as well. Any camera with 12 or 16 MP with an aperture of f/2.0 or lower gives good results.

5. Build Quality

The durability of a smartphone largely depends on its build quality. If you are someone who is prone to dropping your phone, it is recommended to go for a metal or plastic built handset with gorilla glass protection. These can sustain drops from 2 to 3 feet.

