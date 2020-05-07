TECH

1-MIN READ

Planning to Go On a Virtual Date? Tinder Has a Plan For You

Tinder Logo. (Image for representation)

Tinder Logo. (Image for representation)

Tinder also rolled out a photo verification service, a few days back, saying it will help ensure every match is who they say they actually are.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
Location-based dating app Tinder has announced to introduce a one-on-one video chat feature in its app later this year. Match Group, the company which owns Tinder along with other dating apps like Hinge and OkCupid, revealed that the video chat option is going to come to Tinder for now. "Social distancing has required adaptations and pivots and has impacted our business because the manner in which singles engage with our products and start relationships has quickly evolved. We know that singles are adjusting their behaviours, and many are shifting to having dates virtually via phone or video," the company said in a statement.

The company also disclosed that in April female users under the age of 30 on Tinder swiped 37 percent more compared to February. "Female usage and engagement is a key driver for a dating product's success and we are constantly trying to improve these metrics," the company added.

Tinder earlier announced that it is rolling out a photo verification service, which it says will help ensure every match is who they say they are. The feature allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology. Verified profiles will display a blue checkmark so members can trust their authenticity. The feature is currently testing in select markets and will continue to become more widely available throughout 2020.

