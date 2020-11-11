Planning To Splurge On The Next Apple iPhone SE? You May Want To Read This First

The third-generation budget iPhone SE will not arrive in the first half of 2021, notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated. According to MyFixGuide citing the Apple analyst's new report, the delay in the launch of the next iPhone SE is mainly due to competition faced by Taiwan's Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO), a company that provides camera hardware to Apple. It was added that GSEO might lose orders to Taiwan Largan Precision, Semco (Samsung Electromechanics), and a new player Sunny Optical, therefore affecting the production of iPhone SE (2021). This indicates the phone's launch alongside the iPhone 13 series in the second half of 2021.

However, the report does not exactly say anything about the next iPhone SE launching in the second half of 2021, therefore it possible that we might not the arrival of the smartphone at all. It was noted that the smartphone market underestimates the competition faced by GSEO from the other three rivals, as seen in October after the Taiwanese company's revenue dropped. GSEO's competition is further said to intensify in 2021, and there might be a price war between all the four companies that are racing to provide camera hardware to Apple. All these factors are expected to put more pressure on GSEO that essentially may lead to production issues of the iPhone SE 2021 and iPhone 13 series.

The development might be a blow to Apple iPhone fans who are waiting for the next budget iPhone SE after witnessing the upgrades on the current model. The iPhone SE (2020) that was launched in April 2020 is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic SoC, which also powers the erstwhile flagship iPhone 11 series. The phone packs a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with OIS support, and a 7-megapixel camera at the front. The rear camera of the smartphone can also record videos in 4K resolution. Currently, the iPhone SE (2020) in India is priced at Rs 23,900 for the base 64GB model.