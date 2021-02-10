Planning To Travel? TripIt App COVID Info Saves You From Testing And Quarantine Rules Confusion

Travel organizer app TripIt is now adding a very important feature for travelers, and it’s called the COVID-19 travel guidance for the destination they are traveling to. This information is now available in the TripIt app and is regularly updated and is now available for more than 200 countries with further details based on states and provinces in some countries. The TripIt app, available for the Apple iPhone and Android phones, is now Live with the latest travel guidance features, and you should update the app if not already. The COVID-19 information will be available for all destinations, for TripIt free users or premium subscribers.

The COVID travel information includes details about the testing requirements, health documentation and quarantine guidelines for the region you are traveling to, the latest infection rates, hotspot zones and also any restrictions currently in place regarding to opening of public places, mask requirements and any curfews or travel bans. TripIt is partnering with travel risk intelligence firm Riskline, for these updates. This information will be particularly handy for travelers, considering there is still a lot of confusion about the evolving and often very different rules and regulations around COVID-19, in different cities and countries around the world. TripIt is available as a free app though certain functionality such as real-time flight status alerts and the security line congestion at airports, are available to TripIt Pro users and the subscription costs $49 per year.