Play All Wordle Games Together With New Archive Version: Here's How

Wordle continues to be in the limelight, especially after The New York Times bought the online game earlier this month for “seven figures." The game’s popularity remains high among fans who also continue to share scores on Twitter. If you have played the web-based word puzzle game, you’ll know that “a new WORDLE" is available each day. It essentially means that users have to guess the correct word in six attempts and wait for a couple of hours to get the new word of the day. In case you want to continue playing or guess the previous wordles, there’s a spin-off version available as well. Dubbed Wordle Archive, the game lets you guess previous ‘word of the day’ that the regular game does not allow.

ALSO READ: What Is Wordle, Why Is It Suddenly So Popular and How to Play the Game?

Wordle Archive is an open-source project by a computational biologist, Devang Thakkar. On Github, Thakkar explains that this version of the game is built on top of Word Master, created by Katherine Peterson. The post adds, “Wordle Archive is … simply a remembrance of wordles past. I created this because I wanted to go back to Wordles that I had missed."

Thakkar notes that it was possible to access previous versions of Wordle by changing the “computer time to a previous date". The rules of Wordle Archive are the same as the original Wordle, where users need to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. After every guess, each letter will turn green, yellow, or grey. Green indicates the placement of the letter is correct, while Yellow means that the letter is a part of the word but not in the right position. A grey area means the letter is not a part of the five-letter word.

Users can access Wordle from Archive 1 to Archive 230. Additionally, this version does not have a dark mode. Wordle (link) and Wordle Archive (link( are accessible via web browser and users do not need to download a separate app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.