Playing a Game on The Sony PlayStation Console? You Can Now Listen to Spotify on PlayStation Music

Spotify, the most popular music streaming service in the world, is now rolling out on PlayStation Music in India, Colombia, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Lebanon. This means gamers using the Sony PlayStation 4 or the previous generation PlayStation 3 can now stream Spotify Music while playing a game on the console.

The way this works is that you need to install a system update for your PlayStation, when a notification pops up. Once this is installed, the console will reboot and you will be able to see the PlayStation Music app on the home screen, with the Spotify option. You can log in to or sign up for Spotify from here. The app is also compatible with Spotify Connect, which means that if you also have the Spotify app installed on your smartphone and connected with the same Wi-Fi network as your PlayStation console, you’ll be able to set up PlayStation Music with a single tap. You will also be able to prompt playback of music from the phone on the PlayStation console, and also change tracks, pause, play and change volume.

Sony says that anyone who hasn’t subscribed to Spotify all this while, will be eligible to get a free one month trial of the Premium subscription. In India also, Spotify has an ad-supported free subscription tier or a Premium subscription for Rs 119 per month or Rs 1,189 per year.

In India, the prices of the Sony PlayStation 4 console have reduced over time. The PS4 Slim with 500GB storage is available for around Rs 22,000 depending on deals. The PS4 Slim with 1TB storage is priced around Rs 30,000 while the PS4 Pro (the 1TB variant) is priced around Rs 39,000. You can also get these console bundles that include a game title as well, such as FIFA 19, Call of Duty Black Ops and Gran Turismo Sport.

This comes just a couple of weeks after Spotify was made available on the Microsoft Xbox Game Bar on the Windows 10 PCs, as a part of the Windows 10 Spring Update. Gamers using a Windows 10 PC to get their fix of shooting zombies or setting scorching laps around a racetrack could now also get access to their Spotify Playlist. The Xbox Game Bar update also has the Spotify Connect capabilities embedded.