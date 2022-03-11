PlayStation 4 Users Can Now Get 3 Months Free Apple TV Plus Subscription: Here's How

Sony has announced a new incentive for previous-generation PlayStation 4 users. The company has announced a cross-promotion with Apple, where PlayStation 4 users will get four months of Apple TV Plus subscription for free. This is only valid for PlayStation 4 users who do not have an Apple TV Plus subscription. This promotional offer is similar to the one Sony announced last year where PlayStation 5 users got six months of free Apple TV Plus subscription. Both offers can be availed till July 22, 2022.

Sony’s decision to extend the offer to PlayStation 4 users widens the pool of people who qualify for free Apple TV Plus subscription. The PlayStation 4 install base is much larger than PlayStation 5, and Sony is still selling the PlayStation 4 in 2022. PlayStation 4 players have time till July to avail free Apple TV Plus for three months.

To redeemt this offer, users need both Apple ID and PlayStation Network accounts. Users need to download and open the Apple TV Plus app from the PlayStation 4’s TV and Video section. Users then need to follow the instructions on screen to log in to their Apple ID or create one. Upon signing up, users will automatically get the three months of Apple TV Plus loaded into their account as long as they are new to the service.

This is a great offer for those who do not want to pay for another Apple TV Plus subscription but want to watch some show or movie on Apple’s streaming service. It is a good opportunity for PlayStation 4 players to pick up Apple TV Plus and watch an upcomin anticipated new series, movie, or more.

