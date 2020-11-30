Want To Buy A Sony PlayStation 5? Wait Till Jan 2021 But You Should Absolutely Not Import One

The Sony PlayStation 5 was first launched on November 12 in some regions, with the console becoming available in some regions on November 19. In India, however, the latest Sony PlayStation console hasn't officially arrived yet and Sony has not revealed any launch date for the PlayStation 5 console in the country. A report has now emerged that says that local retail stores in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai have been informing customers about the PlayStation 5 officially releasing in India in January next year.

The report in The Mako Reactor says that stores in the four metro cities have gotten a similar confirmation. Sony India has, however, denied claims and maintains that the PlayStation 5 launch date in India is yet to be announced. "Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has not yet announced a launch date for PS5 in India. We will share an update on a launch date for India as soon as more information becomes available; meanwhile please continue to monitor the official PlayStation channels,” a Sony spokesperson was quoted by The Mako Reactor as saying.

The report indicates that the stores have been informed unofficially by some Sony India representatives. The report even goes on to quote a retailer as saying that Sony representative weren't willing to put the January 2021 rollout of the PlayStation 5 on email. "All we got is a verbal communication," the retailer was quoted in the report.

In a separate development, Sony said that the PlayStation 5 consoles that have been imported to India from overseas will not be covered in the official warranty in India.

While initially it was believed that the Sony PlayStation 5 will launch in India alongside the November 19 regions. However, Sony announced prior to the date that there is no official launch date for the PlayStation 5 in India as of now.