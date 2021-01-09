PlayStation 5 Digital Edition India Launch Delayed Along With HD Webcam, Pulse 3D Headsets

Sony is set to launch the PlayStation 5 console in India, with pre-orders for the new generation console starting on January 12, and the sales starting from February 2. As gamers across the country are eagerly waiting for the PS5 to arrive in the country, news is coming in that the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will see a delayed release in the country, along with three other peripherals - DualSense charging station, HD camera, and the Pulse 3D headsets.

The development was first reported by a Twitter handle (@PS5India) that has been tracking the PlayStation 5 launch in the country, and further verified by IGN India via sources. According to an official statement from Sony following the developments, the company may soon announce the release date for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and the accessories, asking people to monitor their official channels for updates on the same. "“PS5 Digital Edition and select peripherals (Dual Sense charging station, HD camera and PS headset) will not be available in the launch window. Please monitor our official channels for updates on release dates," Sony said in its statement.

OFFICIAL UPDATE FROM SONY: "PS5 Digital Edition & select peripherals (Dual Sense charging station, HD camera & PS headset) will not be available in the launch window. Please monitor our official channels for updates on release dates." — Is PS5 Out in India Yet? (@PS5India) January 8, 2021

This means that only the PlayStation 5 with a disc drive will be available in India upon launch, along with the Media remote. The IGN report also said that game stores in India have finally gotten their allocations of the PS5 disc version. With just three days to go for the pre-orders to begin, Sony has not yet announced the guidelines for the pre-orders.

Sony finally announced the launch date for the PlayStation 5 in India earlier this month. The PlayStation 5 with a disc drive is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990 in the country.