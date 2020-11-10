PlayStation 5 FAQs: Ahead of Launch, Sony Confirms Cross-Gen Multiplayer, Region-Free Games & More

This week marks the launch of next generation gaming consoles, with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X shipping starting today, and the PlayStation 5 hitting the shelves starting November 12. Ahead of the PlayStation 5 being available for potential buyers, Sony has released an extensive list of FAQs that answer questions regarding PlayStation 5's game compatibility, region-wise accessibility, connectivity features, performance, and more.

While most of the FAQs relate to generic things like PS5 performance, dimensions, difference in variants, connectivity features, and more, one of the biggest takeaway is the fact that the PS5 games will be region-free. This means that like PlayStation 4 games, users don't have to worry about an imported game working on their PlayStation 5 on any part of the world. Further, the PS5 will quite obviously support PlayStation Now subscriptions service. The FAQs also cleared the fact that the PlayStation 5 won't support PS3, PS2 or the original PlayStation games. However, there are workarounds that let users play older games on their latest PlayStation 5 consoles. Another thing Sony has cleared in the FAQs is that the PS5 will also support cross-generation multiplayer by default. “Whether you’re playing a multiplayer PS4 game on your PS4 or PS5 (via backward compatibility), you will be able to play with other players on either console for the same game,” the company said. Sony said that it is up to the developers whether a PS5-specific version of their game will allow cross-generation multiplayer.

Sony also said that it plans to add PlayStation 5 games regularly to the monthly games lineup - like the PS4, the PS5 will also get new free games for PlayStation Now subscribers. Sony also said that there won't be any other colour schemes for the PlayStation 5 at launch. Users can, however, get third party skins if they wish to change the look of their PlayStation 5. A report in Engadget also said that Sony eventually plans to bring several variants of the DualSense controller. Further, the PlayStation 5 won't support expandable storage initially, but the company plans to add support for certain M.2 SSD drives.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will launch in India on November 19, and has been priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard variant, and Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition. Both the PlayStation models come with the exact same specifications, with the presence or absence of a disc drive being the only difference.