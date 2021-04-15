PlayStation 5 First Update Brings Ability to Store Games Externally and Play With PS4 Users

Japanese electronics make Sony has rolled out a new software update for the PlayStation 5 which includes improvements to HDR and 120Hz support. The new update has also added external USB storage support for PS5 games and new social features that enable cross-generation Share Play between the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4. The support for an external USB drive for PS5 games is the biggest new feature on the PlayStation, but it allows users to only store games in an external drive, and not play them. Users can move installed games from the PS5 SSD to a compatible USB drive and vice versa. The update will not allow users to play PS5 games directly from the external USB storage, nor does it allow users to upgrade their PS5’s internal storage.

Apart from the external storage option, the new update also brings new features to Sony’s Share Play. With the new update, Sony PlayStation 5 users will be able to Share Play with players on previous generation PlayStation, the PS4. This means that those who have a PlayStation 5 will be able to play with their friends on a PlayStation 4 while chatting in parties. PS5 users can also let their friends on a PS4 console view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. The options include the ability to share screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.

There’s also a new option to automatically switch video output to non-HDR when using a game or app that doesn’t support HDR. This is a key improvement for those using HDR on the PS5 as users will no longer have to dig into the settings menu to manually disable HDR when they are viewing SDR content.

Apart from the HDR changes, the new update also adds two new HDMI controls in the system settings of the PlayStation 5. Users can now toggle one-touch play, which will automatically turn on a connected TV when a user powers a PS5. Users can also toggle off link, which allows the PS5 to enter rest mode if users turn off the connected TV.

Sony is also supporting more PC monitors with 120Hz with this update. Monitors with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate can now work at 120Hz with the PS5. The new software update also includes better options for quickly disabling in-game chat, an option to search for purchased games, and the option to hide games in a library.

