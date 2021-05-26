PlayStation 5 India Restock: Sony PS5 Will Go On Pre-Orders On This Website On May 27

Sony PlayStation 5 will go on pre-orders tomorrow via a third-party retailer. It is not known if the Digital Edition of the PS5 will also go on sale alongside the standard edition, but the pre-orders for the PS5 will go live at 12PM (noon) on May 27. This comes soon after the PS5 went on pre-orders on May 17 via the same Sony retailer. The two rounds of pre-orders on Sony Center (ShopAtSC) is the only re-stock of the PlayStation 5 that has happened since the console was launched in the country back in February this year. Other retailers like Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and more have not announced any restock of the PlayStation 5 since the stocks ran out in February. The pre-orders will being on May 27 at 12PM (noon) and the Sony Center website has only listed the disc edition of the PlayStation 5, with no mention of the Digital Edition.

The Sony Center website says that the pre-orders from May 27 will be processed starting June 7, though delays are expected depending on COVID-19 restrictions on deliveries of non-essential items region-wise. Users can pre-order the PlayStation 5 on May 27 by going to the Sony Center website, and selecting PlayStation 5 in the “PlayStation" collection (https://shopatsc.com/collections/playstation-5/products/playstation-5-console-store). Given that the frequency of pre-orders was a mere 10 days, reports suggest that the two batches could be a part of the same import shipment as those that were released on Monday, May 17. Sony Center also notes that those who have purchased the PlayStation 5 on its website will not be allowed to purchase another unit. This restriction stands even for those who bought a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in the last restock. The one-unit restriction applies to all new pre-orders on Thursday, May 27.

During the May 17 restock, the PlayStation 5 was sold out within minutes of the pre-orders going live. Both the digital and disc versions of the console were retailing at the Sony Centre India website for Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively. It was the first time since February 2021 that the PS5 went on sale in the country. It is also important to note here that the Sony Center is an official third-party retail partner for Sony, hence, the availability of consoles shouldn’t be considered as an official restock from the company. Those who successfully placed a pre-order on May 17 can expect deliveries to commence on May 24.

