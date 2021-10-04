PlayStation 5 India Restock Today: Here's How To Pre-Order Latest Sony Console

PlayStation 5’s October restock is today. The PlayStation 5 will go up for pre-orders at 12PM noon today and both variants of the latest PlayStation - standard and digital will be up for sale. The PlayStation 5 will go on pre-orders on multiple retailers today including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. This will be the eighth time the PlayStation 5 is seeing a restock in India and this is the fifth restock of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

There have been issues with PlayStation 5 restocks in the country. Retailers online have earlier not been able to handle the load, and many people’s orders have been cancelled after being confirmed. Even e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart have not been able to take the load in past instances. Now, it is not known how soon buyers can expect to get their hands on their new PlayStation 5. However, the Sony Center website says that the console will be delivered to buyers on October 12. Other retailers are also expected to ship the PlayStation 5 around the same time as Sony Center.

It is not known if buyers on Amazon and Flipkart will be able to avail discounts on the PlayStation 5 during Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival. The PlayStation 5 standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990 in the country.

