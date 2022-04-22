PlayStation 5 India Restock Today: How To Pre-Order PS5, Prices, Offers And More

The Sony PlayStation 5 is getting restocked in India today. The latest generation PlayStation will be available for sale on multiple retailers like Sony Center, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, and more. Both the digital and standard disc variants of the PlayStation 5 will go on pre-orders during today’s restock.

PlayStation 5 Price in India

The PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 39,999 onwards for the Digital Edition, and Rs 49,999 for the standard edition with a disc drive. During today’s restock, Sony has introduced an offer where buyers can purchase the PlayStation 5 (standard edition) along with Gran Tourismo 7 at Rs 54,490, a Rs 490 discount over the two’s sticker price.

ALSO READ: Sony PlayStation 5 Review: Epic Speed, DualSense Haptics Make Gaming Worth the Wait

Where And How to Buy PlayStation 5 in India

As mentioned, the PlayStation 5 will go on sale on multiple retail platforms today including Reliance Digital, Sony Center website (Shopatsc.com), Vijay Sales, Croma, and Games The Shop. Buyers can pre-order the console at 12PM (noon) IST, but you need to be very quick.

As with previous PlayStation 5 restocks, this time as well the stocks are expected to last a few minutes at max. Previously, potential buyers have faced this problem, as the PlayStation 5 stocks are still scarce. On several platforms, users have previously reported issues with retailers like Flipkart and Games The Shop. In both platforms, users have previously reported that their orders have been cancelled even after the order was completed a few moments back.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Buyers can expect to get their hands on pre-ordered PS5 consoles within two weeks, depending on COVID-related restrictions. On Sony Center, users can opt for picking their PlayStation 5 in stores, which takes about 5-6 days, according to previous buyers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.