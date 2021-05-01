PlayStation 5 Launched in China: What Took Sony Months to Launch PS5 in World's 2nd Largest Market?

Japanese electronics giant Sony has launched its latest gaming console the PlayStation 5 in China now, with the console going on sale starting May 15. The official PlayStation 5 launch in China comes months after the console was launched globally back in November 2020, and in India in January this year. The PlayStation 5 has been priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs 35,400) onwards for the Digital Edition and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs 44,600). The prices are higher than the PS5 prices in the United States, but is still cheaper than the console in India. China is said to be the world’s second-largest market, and before a launch in China, Sony had sold about 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles, according to the company’s Q1 2021 earnings report. It is being reported that Microsoft is also set to launch its latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console in China in the coming weeks.

Now, why did it take so long for Sony to launch the PlayStation 5 in China? From what we know, the approval processes in China are much longer than any other market in the world and the protocols are stricter for console-makers than any other country in the world. Microsoft also reportedly received safety approvals to launch its latest gaming consoles in China in late 2020 and it remains to be seen if the approval procedures and protocols for gaming companies will change in the near future. According to reports, official releases for gaming consoles has only got been possible in the country since 2014.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will launch to an already strong demand in China. It was previously reported that resellers in the country are importing the PlayStation 5 from Hong Kong and Japan and selling them at a premium, The console will go on sale starting May 15 in China.

The Sony PlayStation 5 has been met with an ever-increasing demand since its official launch in November 2020. The console is still quite hard to get hands on in different parts of the world including the US and in India itself. In India, Sony has not restocked the PlayStation 5 ever since the console was sold out in its first sale in February this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here