PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Restock on June 23 on Amazon, Sony Center & More

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are getting yet another restock in India, on June 23. This time, the PlayStation 5 console will be available on Amazon India, Games The Shop, and Sony Center. Other retailers like Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales have not announced the restock yet, but reports are suggesting that these could also be expected to restock PlayStation 5 consoles on June 23. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 consoles will be back in stock on June 23, at 12PM (noon) IST. This is be the fourth time the PlayStation 5 consoles will be officially back in stock in India and the second time the Digital Edition of the PS5 will go one sale.

The June 23 restock of the PlayStation 5 comes after almost a month since the last time Sony’s latest gaming console was live for pre-orders in the country. Neither of the retailers have announced when they wll start shipping the PS5 consoles that will be ordered on June 23. Earlier, there was a week-long gap for the May 17 pre-orders and an 11 day gap for the May 27 pre-orders. The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the standard version with a disc drive and Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition.

The PlayStation 5 stock in the past has been sold out within minutes after going live. Given that the rumours have been coming in since a while and the confirmation comes for multiple platforms with ample time left for the news to spread, this time also the PS5 stocks are expected to run out quickly.

