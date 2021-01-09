PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Will Be Live on Amazon, Flipkart, Other Major Retailers; Sony Issues Guidelines

Sony is set to release the PlayStation 5 console in India, with the pre-orders for the new generation PlayStation console starting on January 12. Ahead of the pre-orders going live, Sony has issued the guidelines for buyers who are purchasing the PlayStation 5 console in India, saying that the console will be up for pre-bookings on various online and offline channels. The company further urged potential buyers to keep their health and safety in mind before physically visiting any store for pre-orders.

Sony, in its release, said that the PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-orders on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select other authorised retailers who are taking pre-orders. "Keeping the current situation in mind, Sony India urges all customers to keep their health and safety in mind before physically visiting any store for pre-order and advise them to call the local retailer before visiting," Sony said. Further, the company also gave a toll-free number for the contact details and address of local retailers taking pre-orders. Customers can also call Sony's toll-free number 1800-103-7799 in case of any doubts or queries.

Sony announced the PlayStation 5 launch for India earlier this month. The PlayStation 5 sales will start on February 2, with the pre-orders beginning on January 12. Ahead of the pre-orders date, it is being reported that Sony will further delay bringing the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition to India, along with the PS5 HD Webcam, the Pulse 3D headsets, and the DualSense charging dock.

The PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the disc edition, while the Digital Edition has been priced at Rs 39,990 in India. Both the Digital Edition and the standard PS5 are identical in terms of specifications, apart from the presence or absence of the disc drive.