PlayStation 5 Restock: All Websites Where Sony PS5 Will Be Up For Pre-Orders Today

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders will begin again today at 12PM (noon) via multiple online retailers. This is the third time in total the PlayStation 5 will be available in India since its launch in the country in February this year. The PlayStation 5 will go on pre-orders today on Croma, Vijay Sales, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop, and Sony’ Center’s official online store. The console is also listed on Flipkart as “coming soon" but no date has been mentioned. Only the standard edition of the PlayStation 5 will be up for pre-orders from today and not the Digital Edition. The pre-orders will start at 12PM (noon) IST and will go on till stocks last.

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 globally in November last year, with the sales in India beginning in February 2021. Since its launch, the PlayStation 5 has been in heavy demand. So much so that even several months after the official launch, the PS5 is still a rare commodity. The PlayStation 5 standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India and the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990. With the console being listed on Flipkart as well, it is possible that retailers like Amazon and Flipkart may also open pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 in the coming days.

The PlayStation 5 went on pre-orders on the Sony Center website on May 17 last time for both the standard and Digital Editions. This was the first time the Digital Edition went on sale in the country. The PlayStation 5 was sold out on the Sony Center website few minutes after the pre-orders went live earlier this month.

