PlayStation 5: Top Five Games Coming to the Next-Gen Gaming Console

Sony finally gave us the first look at its upcoming gaming console, the PlayStation 5. Having a bold and futuristic design approach, the company announced a 4K Blu-Ray Disc version and a digital version along with the new DualSense wireless controller, an HD camera, Pulse 3D wireless headset and a media remote.

As expected, a bunch of new games for the PS5 were also announced. Here are some of our favorites:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Follow-up for the highly acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018, the new game will focus on the life of Miles Morales, who made his first appearance in Ultimate Fallout #4 (August 2011), following the death of Peter Parker. The fairly new Marvel character was also in the hit animation movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. We are expecting similar gameplay mechanics as the last Spider-Man game along with some obvious visual upgrades.

Gran Turismo 7

The PlayStation 5 will mark the return of the Gran Turismo franchise. While Sony hasn’t revealed much about the game, we did get to see a glimpse of the upcoming game including a map that could be used in the game’s campaign mode. Gran Turismo 7 will be the newest addition to the lineup ever since Gran Turismo Sport launched in 2017 for the PS4.

Horizon Forbidden West

A new Horizon game is here! Horizon II: Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation 5 which is going to be a sequel to the popular Horizon: Zero Dawn that launched for the PlayStation 4 in 2017. It is an open-world game set many years after an apocalyptic event in a world regrown and filled with giant, dinosaur-like robots.

Returnal

This was possibly one of the most intriguing games announced for the PS5. Returnal is a new third-person shooter where you play as a middle-aged woman landing on an alien planet fighting against some demonic-looking creatures. According to the narration, it seems that the planet changes every time you die. It seems like a chilly third-person shooter taking inspiration from the popular sci-fi movie series Alien.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto V has been one of the most popular games of all time. The new PS5 will bring a remastered version of the popular game so expect improved visuals and possibly some ray-tracing tech. With that, Grand Theft Auto Online was also announced as a separate, standalone game, which will be available as a free exclusive for the first three months after its launch in 2021. Rockstar Games also announced that owners of Grand Theft Auto V on PS4 will receive GTA$1,000,000 (approximately $20 USD) for GTA Online every month that they log in until the game's PS5 launch.