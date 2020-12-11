PlayStation 5 Was More Trending Than Where to Buy Toilet Paper in the US, Google Trends 2020 Reveals

The COVID-19 pandemic had led to many things this year, one of which includes a shortage of grocery supplies due to panic buying. But in the US, several reports indicate that many stores were running out of one particular item - toilet paper. However, that appears to be not the most important product among residents who were looking for the new PlayStation 5 more desperately. And that's not us, Google's latest Google's top search queries for 2020 reveal that the PS5 was in more demand on average, even though it's been out for less than a month (November 12 in the US).

Under the 'Where to buy' section on Google's Year in Search 2020 list, the top five queries in the US include: Where to buy PS5, Where to buy toilet paper, Where to buy face masks, Where to buy Xbox Series X, and Where to buy hand sanitiser. Notably, the top search queries in the US this year were election results, coronavirus, Kobe Bryant, coronavirus update, and coronavirus symptoms.

Google has also released data for top queries in India in its 'Year in Search 2020' list. Although this year was (and still is) plagued by the COVID-19 , it appears that people in India were more eagerly waiting for the Indian Premier League that took place between September and November. The top three queries in the country this year include Indian Premier League, Coronavirus, US election results. While these were still expected, some categories include equally hilarious results. For instance, the top 'what is' query in India was what is coronavirus ,' followed by what is Binod.

In terms of personalities, new US President Joe Biden, Indian journalist Arnab Goswami, and singer Kanika Kapoor dominated the section in India. Other international personalities that were trending on Google this year include North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un, Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan, and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. When it comes to TV shows (mainly web series), Spanish crime drama Money Heist (Netflix) topped the list, followed by Indian titles including Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story on Sony LIV, and Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime Video.