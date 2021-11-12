PlayStation 5: Why It Won't Be Any Easier To Get Your Hands On The PS5 Anytime Soon

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is a year-old now, but it is still quite difficult to get your hands on the console. Now, it doesn’t look like the console will be any easier to buy, as Sony is reported to have reduced its production for the PlayStation 5 for this fiscal year due to supply constraints and logistics issues. This development was first reported by Bloomberg, who quoted sources as saying that Sony has cut the production by a million units as the logistics issues have grown more severe in the past few months.

The Bloomberg report also quotes Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki telling investor that the company had to cut production from 16 million to 15 million as the shortage and logistic issues have grown more severe in the past months, and PlayStation 5 sales have taken a significant hit. In Q3 2021, according to the report, PlayStation 5 sales were weaker than the company’s expectations. Although the PlayStation 5 was Sony’s fastest console to sell 10 million units, it has now fallen behind the sales of the PlayStation 4.

Sony is yet to launch a statement on the matter, but it is being said that the company will not be able to improve the supply in time for the holiday season.

In India, the Sony PlayStation saw a restock last month on October 25. The Sony console has been in great demand since its launch, with many people paying a premium just to get t heir hands on the latest PlayStation. The PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs 49,990 for the standard variant with a disc drive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.