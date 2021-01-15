PlayStation 5 Won't Be Available for Pre-Orders Again Before Feb 2 Launch Date, Sony Confirms

Sony PlayStation 5 went live for pre-orders on January 12 in India. As expected, the new generation gaming console was sold out soon after going live for pre-orders and almost everyone who tried to order one found it extremely difficult to get their hands on a unit (again, as expected). Now, the PS5 sales are scheduled to go live starting February 2 and Sony has confirmed that there won't be a second round of pre-orders before the February 2 release date.

In a statement, Sony confirmed to News18 that there won't be a second pre-orders round ahead of the February 2 date. Soon after the first round of pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 got over, Sony had asked customers to stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase. “Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase,” the company had said in a statement. Now, it has confirmed that the PS5 won't be available for pre-orders before its official February 2 release date at least. In today's statement, the company did not give any timeframe for the next pre-order phase but reiterated its request to customers to stay in touch with official retailers for future pre-order updates. "We are not planning pre-order for PS5 before 2nd February. Please stay in touch with retailers for future pre-order updates," Sony said.

Sony PlayStation 5 went live for pre-orders across multiple shopping platforms on January 12. The console was sold out within minutes on all platforms after the sale went live. "PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stock-out during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase," the company had said after stocks ran out.

Sony does not confirm how many units of the PlayStation 5 were put for pre-orders on January 12. It is not known as to how many PlayStation 5 units will be brought to the country. To put it in perspective, the PlayStation 4 was launched in India with 4,500 units earmarked for the country. A report in IGN last week had quoted industry experts as saying that a stock of 12,000 to 15,000 units will be ideal for India.