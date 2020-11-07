PlayStation 5 Won't Support Expandable SSD Storage Upon Launch, Sony Confirms

Sony is all set to launch its PlayStation 5 console internationally on November 12, with the launch scheduled for November 19 in some regions including India. The excitement ahead of the PlayStation 5 launch is through the roof, fueled by recent unboxing videos from tech YouTubers. While everyone is waiting for the PS5 to hit the shelves, the new console does come with its own flaws. One of these flaws it the underwhelming storage space Sony has announced. The Sony PlayStation 5 will have an 825GB SSD drive, out of which, only 667.2GB will be usable by users for their games and apps. Now, a report makes things in the storage department worse, as it seems that Sony's PS5 won't support expandable SSD storage at launch.

The Japanese Electronics manufacturer confirmed the development to US-based website The Verge. While the Sony PlayStation 5 does feature a dedicated internal slot that can fit a standard stick-shaped M.2 SSD, the slot will be disabled out of the box. "This is reserved for a future update," Sony was quoted by The Verge as saying. PS5 hardware architect Mark Cerny had said that the support for expandable SSD will likely come "a bit past" launch back in March. Cerny had said back in March that not all M.2 SSDs are fast enough to keep up with the PS5, thin enough to fit into the SSD tray, or compatible with Sony's I/O controller. Back then, Cerny had said that off-the-shelf SSDs would need to deliver more than 5.5GB/sec bandwidth over a PCIe Gen4 connection, and not have a big heatsink that won't fit into the PS5. Sony had promised a compatibility test later this year.

The Verge also talked to a few PCIe Gen4 stick drive manufacturers, and said that not a single one was able to tell them if their drives will work with the PlayStation 5.