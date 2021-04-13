PlayStation Games for Android and iOS? Sony May Be Planning a Push Into Mobile Gaming

Sony PlayStation has arguably one of the biggest gaming network. Now, the Japanese brand is taking the PlayStation service to the next level, as Sony is reportedly planning to push the PlayStation brand into mobile gaming. Sony has posted a job listing for the position of “Head of Mobile, PlayStation Studios, SIE." The role requires the idea candidate to be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this “new business unit" within PlayStation studios. Sony already has a few games and apps available for mobile users, Run Sackboy! Run!, Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, God of War | Mimir’s Vision AR app, alongside the feature that allows users to use their PlayStation via their smartphones.

Sony already has a dedicated mobile publishing label named PlayStation Mobile Inc. and it has been used to publish PlayStation Games for PC like Horizon, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, and Days Gone. The job description also mentions that the ideal candidate will also “focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile." The job listing also says that a roadmap for the PlayStation mobile gaming division will need to be developed for a timeframe that could range from three to five years.

Now, this means that some of the most popular Sony titles would be adopted for mobile. However, this is not the first time Sony has tried to bring the PlayStation branding to smartphones. The company did so with the Sony Xperia Play in 2011 that offered about 60 classic PlayStation titles.

