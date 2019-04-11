PlayStation ID Name Changes Can Now be Made, But There’s a Catch

PlayStation Network ID names are quite frequently a bit embarrassing, a bit like your first email address. However, while you could (and probably have) simply ditched your old email for a new, more sober one, fixing the issue of the embarrassing PSN ID name was not an option so far, unless you were okay with losing all your purchased and linked games and setting up afresh. Now, Sony has opened up the PlayStation Network (PSN) to allow users to tweak their username on PSN.

However, the move to tweak and alter the PSN ID is not as straightforward as it sounds, in the sense that you cannot simply tweak your username, save it and jump right back in to your list of favourite games. According to a statement by Sony, the feature to tweak your PSN ID will work fine with games that have been released on or after April 1, 2018. However, given that the list of all games on Sony’s PlayStation Network is practically inexhaustible, the company could not test every single game to ensure that it is compatible with this alteration.

As a result, while you may finally have a more decent name on the Sony PlayStation Network, doing so might mean losing access to some of your all-time favourite, old games. Essentially, not all games would be able to recognise that you are the same person as before, and as a result, this might mean that you would lose access to the games in question. This is a rather tricky position to consider, and we would rather stick to our old names and continue having access to The Last of Us, any day.

Sony has also stated that users can avail only one free name change. While everyone on PSN will have the ability to tweak their names later, wishing to do so will cost an additional $9.99 (~Rs 700). For PSN members, the same would cost $4.99 (~Rs 350). Would you be willing to pay an additional fee, just to tweak how your PlayStation moniker reads, and simultaneously forfeit the ability to access your older games?