PlayStation Plus Free Games for January Include Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider & Greedfall

PlayStation Plus subscribers get free games every month, and this month is no different. PS Plus subscribers can kick off 2021 with three free games in January 2021 - Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Greedfall for the PlayStation 5, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall for PlayStation 4 users. Sony has been looking to offer free games exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console ever since its launch in November 2020, and has set the ball rolling with Maneater in 2021.

All the three games will be available to download for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers starting January 5 and will remain free till February 1, Sony announced in a blog post. Both PS5 and PS4 players will still have access to last month's free games - Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, and Worms Rumble till January 4. To download January and December's free titles, users will need to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription to have continued access to the games, once added to the library. PS Plus membership in India costs Rs 499 a month, Rs 1,199 for three months, and Rs 2,999 for 12 months.

Maneater, the first PS 5 exclusive free game has been upgraded for the new generation console to show off its hardware capabilities like ray-tracing and 4K resolution at 60fps gameplay. The game is based around sharks, where the user starts off as a baby shark and the goal is to become an apex predator by eating humans and other aquatic monsters. The game costs Rs 2,499 via the PlayStation Store on a normal day.

Chapter three of the Lara Croft franchise, The Shadow of the Tomb Raider continues Lara's journet from 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider and the story is based in the jungles of South America, where the goal is to stop a Mayan Apocalypse. The game costs Rs 874 on the PlayStation Store in India.

Greedfall, developed by French studio Spiders allows users to experience old-school RPG mechanics as they explore a medieval island to fend off invaders, supernatural threats, while experiencing a surprisingly engaging story. The game costs Rs 2,999 on the PlayStation Store.

Sony also kicked off the new year by announcing the launch dates for the PlayStation 5 console in India. The Sony PS5 pre-orders in the country will being on January 12, 2021, with the console going on sale on February 2, 2021.