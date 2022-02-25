PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Getting These Games For Free In March

Sony PlayStation users get free games every month. Next month, in March, PlayStation Plus subscribers will get four games, where three will be available for PlayStation 4 players, and only two will be available for PlayStation 5 users. All the four games will be available to download via PlayStation Plus starting March 1, Sony said on Wednesday. The four games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers are Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Out of the four games, Ark: Survival Evolved and Team Sonic Racing will come only for PlayStation 4 users, and Ghostrunner will come for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, on the other hand, will be available for free to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users for free starting March 1.

Ark: Survival Evolved is a multiplayer survival game from Studio Wildcard that was launched in 2017 on PlayStation 4. It was an early access title on PCs, and a sequel for the game starring Vin Diesel is currently in development.

Team Sonic Racing is from the popular Sonic franchise and is a competitive arcade racing game. The game allows players to form teams and play together. They can also share power-ups with each other on the track.

Ghostrunner, on the other hand, is a first-person action game. The game has a similar theme to Cyberpunk and is developed by One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks.

Finally, the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the most popular game that is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users for free next month. Sony is calling Ghost of Tsushima: Legends a bonus game. It allows gamers to choose from four classes and a variety of modes like story, survival, 2v2 competitive rivals, and more.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can download February’s free games till February 28. These include EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure.

