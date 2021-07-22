PlayStation Summer Sale: Best Deals Among Over 1,200 Games on Discount for PS4, PS5

Sony has announced the PlayStation Summer Sale 2021, which kicked off with discounts and deals for over 1,200 games across the PS4 and PS5 platforms. The sale went live on Wednesday, July 21, and will continue for two weeks — before ending on Wednesday, August 4. As with every year, the PlayStation Summer Sale is one of the best times to pick up some of the most popular PS4 and PS5 games at never seen before prices. You will also be able to get your hands on PS4 and PS5 game bundles, which ensures that even if you plan to upgrade your console once the elusive PS5 returns to stock, investing in your favourite game right now does not go waste.

List of PS4 game deals

There is a total of 1,097 total discounted games that you can buy for your PS4 at the PlayStation Summer Sale 2021, starting from the most popular AAA titles to more obscure indie games that only enthusiasts would know of. Many of the games mentioned here are also PS4 and PS5 bundles, which we have marked with a ‘PS5’ identifier beside their names. They give you both PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, and you can play the same on either the new console or the old one.

God of War (Digital Deluxe Edition) : Rs 999, 50 percent off

: Rs 999, 50 percent off (PS5) FIFA 21 (Standard Edition) : Rs 839, 79 percent off

: Rs 839, 79 percent off Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End : Rs 749, 50 percent off

: Rs 749, 50 percent off (PS5) Marvel’s Spider-man: Miles Morales : Rs 2,999, 25 percent off

: Rs 2,999, 25 percent off (PS5) Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War : Rs 2,375, 50 percent off

: Rs 2,375, 50 percent off Battlefield 1 : Rs 274, 75 percent off

: Rs 274, 75 percent off The Crew 2 (Standard Edition) : Rs 599, 80 percent off

: Rs 599, 80 percent off Need for Speed Heat : Rs 999, 75 percent off

: Rs 999, 75 percent off F1 2020 : Rs 999, 75 percent off

: Rs 999, 75 percent off (PS5) Metro Exodus: Rs 874, 65 percent off

For the full list of PS4 games on discount at the PlayStation Summer Sale 2021, click here.

List of PS5 game deals

Alongside the games marked as PS5 playable in the list above, there are also a number of PS5 specific games that have also received a discount at the ongoing sale. They are:

Demon’s Souls : Rs 3,749, 25 percent off

: Rs 3,749, 25 percent off NBA 2K21 Next Gen : Rs 1,195, 74 percent off

: Rs 1,195, 74 percent off Judgment : Rs 1,624, 35 percent off

: Rs 1,624, 35 percent off MotoGP 21 : Rs 2,399, 40 percent off

: Rs 2,399, 40 percent off Ride 4: Rs 1,999, 50 percent off

For the full list of PS5 games on discount (including bundles), click here.

