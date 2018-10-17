English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sony PlayStation Users Advise Private Message Switch
A glitch in the PlayStation Network messaging system can cause PlayStation 4 systems to require a full wipe and reset, as users caution each other to accept messages from trusted contacts only until the issue is resolved.
PlayStation Users Advise Private Message Switch (Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files)
Loading...
PlayStation owners are cautioning each other to turn their message settings to private in order to avoid a malicious exploit that can lock the PlayStation 4's operating system. A number of October 13 alerts posted to Reddit's PS4 community board reported that some users were receiving messages which, when displayed, cause the PlayStation 4 to crash.
Anecdotal evidence suggests the exploit has been used to retaliate against other players and teams during multiplayer matches. The messages display one or more emoji characters in the subject line, but in a particular manner that is designed to cause a system-wide error in the recipient PlayStation 4 console. The error is so serious that a standard reset does not take care of it. Instead, affected users are having to perform a full reset (or "factory reset").
While a response from PlayStation is awaited, PlayStation 4 owners are counseling each other to change their privacy options to Friends Only, thereby limiting their online social circle to friends and known contacts, rather than allowing anyone with their PSN ID -- for example, participants in the same multiplayer sessions -- to send them messages.
Another defense is that of switching off PSN network messaging altogether. Either options can be selected through the PlayStation 4's Settings menu, where Account Management leads to Privacy Settings and then a Personal Info / Messaging section.
Messages can also be viewed through the PlayStation website or official smartphone app, and using either of those routes is an effective way of viewing and deleting the offending messages before they can cause inconvenience if the user's PlayStation 4 was off at the time of receipt.
Anecdotal evidence suggests the exploit has been used to retaliate against other players and teams during multiplayer matches. The messages display one or more emoji characters in the subject line, but in a particular manner that is designed to cause a system-wide error in the recipient PlayStation 4 console. The error is so serious that a standard reset does not take care of it. Instead, affected users are having to perform a full reset (or "factory reset").
While a response from PlayStation is awaited, PlayStation 4 owners are counseling each other to change their privacy options to Friends Only, thereby limiting their online social circle to friends and known contacts, rather than allowing anyone with their PSN ID -- for example, participants in the same multiplayer sessions -- to send them messages.
Another defense is that of switching off PSN network messaging altogether. Either options can be selected through the PlayStation 4's Settings menu, where Account Management leads to Privacy Settings and then a Personal Info / Messaging section.
Messages can also be viewed through the PlayStation website or official smartphone app, and using either of those routes is an effective way of viewing and deleting the offending messages before they can cause inconvenience if the user's PlayStation 4 was off at the time of receipt.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...