PM Modi Flies Bengaluru-Based Drone Startup's Surveillance Drone During Drone Mahotsav 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Drone Festival of India 2022, a conference and exhibition relating to drones in India. During the conference, PM Modi flew a drone made by Asteria Aerospace Limited, a Bengaluru-based full-stack drone technology company.

During the Drone Mahotsav 2022, Asteria showcased its rugged, reliable, and performance-driven drones for security and surveillance, surveying, and inspection applications across industry sectors. Asteria also showcased its cloud-based drone operations platform, SkyDeck, for delivering scalable Drone-asa-Service solutions. PM Modi, who inaugurated the event hosted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Drone Federation of India, also took out time to fly one of Asteria’s drones. Nihar Vartak, co-founder of Asteria Aerospace, said that this event is a great opportunity for the company to showcase its technology and solutions.

“Ten years back, we were one of the few organizations to enter the drone space in India and since then we have seen an exponential growth in the demand and usage of this technology across multiple industry sectors. We will continue to explore newer avenues where drone technology can make an

impact.”

During the event, PM Modi said that the government of India will provide full support to the industry to make this vision a reality. PM Modi also invited startups and manufacturers to make India a hub for drone technology. “We have reduced unnecessary rules and roadblocks for the adoption of drones in the country. Drones can help in policing, traffic management, planting of new trees in remote areas and more…drones will change the way our country functions. Drone will aid in technology-driven delivery of services across India,” he said.

