PM Modi: The Workplace is Getting Digital First & We Must Change Our Definition of Efficiency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared his thoughts regarding the work from home scenario and how technology is helping people work remotely. In a LinkedIn post, he also shared some tips on how to stay healthy and focused while working from home.

“Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room. For the time being, office breaks with colleagues are history,” he says. There is focus on how video conferencing is the preferred method of communication not only with other ministers and world leaders, but also with community organizations, civil society groups and more.

PM Modi also talks about how the education sector is adapting. “There are many outstanding professionals already innovating in this sector. Invigorating technology in this sector has its benefits. The Government of India has also undertaken efforts such as the DIKSHA Portal, to help teachers and boost e-learning. There is SWAYAM, aimed at improving access, equity and quality of education. E-Pathshala, which is available in many languages, enables access to various e-books and such learning material,” he writes.

As the world battles COVID-19, India’s energetic and innovative youth can show the way in ensuring healthier and prosperous future.



Shared a few thoughts on @LinkedIn, which would interest youngsters and professionals. https://t.co/ZjjVSbMJ6b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2020

The Prime Minister is also bringing the focus back on digital payments. “Shop owners big and small should invest in digital tools that keep commerce connected, especially in times of crisis. India is already witnessing an encouraging surge in digital transactions, he says. He also talks about business models that are easily adaptable. PM Modi says that only the amount of time spent working cannot be a measure for efficiency. “Efficiency cannot only be about- how much time was spent in the office. We should perhaps think of models where productivity and efficiency matter more than appearance of effort,” he says, while suggesting that the emphasis should be on completing a task in the specified time frame.

PM Modi also talks about the Aarogya Setu app, and its importance in the fight against COVID-19.

